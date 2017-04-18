The Alfred Fried Photography Award and the Children Peace image of the Year competitions are now open for entries, and the overall winner of the Peace Image of the Year stands to win €10,000.

The Alfred Fried Photography Award is open to all photographers around the world, both amateurs and professionals. The Children Peace Image of the Year competition is open to children age 14 and younger.

Entry is free of charge, and the deadline for submissions is 4 June 2017.

The overall winner Peace Image of the Year will receive a cash prize of €10,000, and the winning image will be on display in the Austrian Parliament for one year and then be included in its permanent art collection.

The Children Peace Image of the Year will receive a cash price of €1,000. The winner and his or her parents will be invited to the award ceremony in Vienna with travel expenses and accommodation paid.

The five best works of the Alfred Fried Photography Award and the winner of the Children Peace Image of the Year will be honoured with the Alfred Fried Photography Award Medal. The winning photographers will be invited to attend the award ceremony in Vienna on 14 September 2017, with travel expenses and accommodation paid.

Click here to enter.

