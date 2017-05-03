The London Lens Show is kicking off this weekend, and organiser Wex Photographic is offering a pair of lucky Camera Jabber readers free entry to two of the Show’s many seminars.

Seminars are first come, first served, and you can find a full list of the seminars to choose from in the Terms & Conditions below. And to enter, simply like the Facebook post or retweet the Tweet below:

We’ll then choose one reader from Facebook and one reader from Twitter at random who will each win a pair of free tickets to attend two of the Show’s seminars.

Terms & Conditions

1. The competition winner can select two tickets to the seminar of his or her choice from the following list:

a. 10.30am-12.00pm: Explore the Possibilities with Canon EF Lenses – Seminar from Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

b. 12.30-2.00pm: It’s Not about the Camera – Seminar from Fuji Ambassador Paul Sanders

c. 2.30-4.00pm: Always in the Background, The Road to Clint Eastwood – Seminar from Sony Ambassador Keith Bernstein

d. 4.30-6.00pm: Rediscovering Our Forgotten Heritage – Seminar from Pentax Ambassador Matt Emmett

e. 10.30am-12.00pm: A Guide to the GH5 for the Advanced User – Seminar from Panasonic Ambassador Jim Marks

f. 12.30-2.00pm: Achieving a Cinematic Look with the Sony E-mount System – Seminar from Philip Bloom

g. 2.30-4.00pm: Making Videos with your DSLR and Creating Viral Videos – Seminar from Elishama Udorok

h. 4.30-6.00pm: Freedom to Tell Your Story with Canon Cinema EOS – Seminar from Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

2. Winners will need to supply the following information, which will be passed on to Wex Photographic:

Full name

Email address

Choice of seminar

Approximate time arriving at venue

3. Winners will need to bring proof of ID to the venue and announce their arrival to a member of the Wex team on reception

4. All standard T&Cs and the Wex Photographic privacy policy apply. Click here more information.

Click here Camera Jabber’s full terms and conditions.

