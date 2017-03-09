Are you planning a visit to The Photography Show this year? If so, you could be in with a chance of winning some fabulous new accessories from Manfrotto!

We’ve teamed up with Manfrotto to offer photographers at The Photography Show the opportunity to go home with one of its new Windsor bags or one of two sets of its new Xume adapters.

Here’s how it works:

We’ll be broadcasting on Facebook Live from Manfrotto’s stand at 2pm on Saturday 18 March and 2pm on Sunday 19 March.

On Saturday we’ll be interviewing Manfrotto about the technology behind its new Xume adapters, with an exclusive demo. The first two people to come find us at Manfrotto’s stand – D41 – and interrupt our broadcast to say hello will win a set of Xume adapters.

And on Sunday we’ll be back at stand D41 again, this time talking to Manfrotto about its approach to bag design and offering you the chance to walk away with the company’s new Windsor bag.

Simply come find us and say hello during our broadcast from 2pm and you can walk away with the bag!

