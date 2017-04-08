Manfrotto’s Xume adapters are one of the most novel new camera accessories to be launched in years, yet in principle they are incredibly simple.

The Xume consists of two screw-on adapter rings: one that fits to the front of your lens and another that screws onto the back of the filter where you would usually attach it to the lens.

Once in place, a magnet inside the two adapters connects and holds the two together. This means with multiple adapters fitted to your filters and one fitted to your lens you can quickly switch between filters without the hassle of unscrewing.

The adapters are designed to make life easier, speeding up the process of swapping between different filters on one lens, or using one filter on different lenses. This is great for those times when you need to work quickly in changing light.

Manfrotto’s Xume adapters come in all the common size requirements of 49mm, 52mm 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm, and the company is giving away five sets of the adapters to Camera Jabber readers!

The competition is open to UK residents only, and to enter our prize draw, simply answer the question below and submit your details in the entry form. You’ll then be sent an email to verify your entry. Let us know you’re not a robot, and that’s it!





By entering, you agree:

I am happy for my details to be securely passed to the competition sponsor (Manfrotto) to receive communications from them containing news, special offers and product information.

I want to receive any communications from Jabber Digital Media LTD and its group companies containing news, special offers and product information. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Click here to see our full Terms & Conditions.

The competition closes at midnight on 8th May

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...