The annual Amateur Photographer of the Year competition is now open for entries, with more than £10,000 worth of Sigma lenses and cameras to give a away.

The contest, run by Amateur Photography magazine, the world’s oldest photo publication, consists of eight rounds. Entrants are scored and entered into a league table, and at the end of the year the overall winner will receive £2,000 worth of Sigma gear.

To enter, create an account on Photocrowd.com, which is hosting the APOY competition online for the first time. Your first entry is free, and additional image bundles are available to purchase.

If you’re a Photocrowd member with a paid subscription there are also discounts available.

Entries are open to photographers everywhere. Click here to enter.

