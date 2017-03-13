You could be in with a chance of winning a brand new Nikon D3400 simply by liking our Facebook page!
Here’s how it works: once we reach 2,000 likes on our Facebook page, we will select one of our followers at random and give away Nikon’s highly rated DX-formate DSLR.
The D3400 scored a whopping 90% in our review, of which our Reviews Editor, Angela, said: “If I was going to write a list of interchangeable lens cameras suitable for beginners, it would be first on the list.”
Enter simply by liking our page in the box below… and then watch this space!