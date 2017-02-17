UK photographers have the chance to win a Nikon D5500 and £150 worth of vouchers to spend on camera equipment in a new photo competition from Weathersbys Private Bank.

Open to amateur photographers between the ages of 16 and 25, the competition asks entrants to submit a portfolio of a minimum of 10 images along the theme ‘the future has always been family’.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on 16 March 2017, and to enter photographers must complete an entry form which you can request by emailing weatherbyscompetition@hanovercomms.com.

Once this form has been submitted, entrants will receive further instructions on how to submit their images.

The judging panel will review the entries, then make a shortlist of 20 finalists before choosing a winner and two runners up. These will be announced in April.

