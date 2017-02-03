Budding travel photographers can be in with a chance of winning a holiday for two worth £1,000 in the new Airtours photo competition.
Airtours, a package holiday firm, is encouraging photographers and students on photography courses to enter their best ‘feel-good photographs’ that take them back to their favourite holidays.
These images could take the form of old holiday snaps or just photos that evoke a real holiday memory, organisers say.
Click here to enter your image and read the terms and conditions.
The closing date for entries is 7 February 2017.
