Budding travel photographers can be in with a chance of winning a holiday for two worth £1,000 in the new Airtours photo competition.

Airtours, a package holiday firm, is encouraging photographers and students on photography courses to enter their best ‘feel-good photographs’ that take them back to their favourite holidays.

These images could take the form of old holiday snaps or just photos that evoke a real holiday memory, organisers say.

Click here to enter your image and read the terms and conditions.

The closing date for entries is 7 February 2017.

Put these nine photography tips to use and you’ll start seeing instant benefits in your images, whether you shoot portrait, landscapes or anything else!

The ADATA i-memory card slots into your MacBook's SD card slot and provides either 64, 128 or 256GB of additional storage. We put it to the test.

