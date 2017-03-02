Wix.com has launched a new photo competition offering photographers the opportunity to capture their dream image.

The website hosting firm’s Capture Your Dream Photo contest is now open for entries and invites photographers to submit their Wix image portfolio and describe what their dream image to photograph would be.

Once the entry period closes on 8 March, 2017, a panel of judges will select a winner, who will be announced on 29 March.

The winner will get the opportunity to capture their dream image.

To enter the contest, submit your image on Wix’s entry page.

Click here to read the competition T&Cs.

How to develop your own style in landscape photography | Camera Jabber
Spectacular scenery often evokes emotions that can be tricky to capture or convey, these tips can help so you develop your own landscape photography style

