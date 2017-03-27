Fellow photo bloggers The Photonauts managed to finagle a demo version of the Fuji GFX 50S for a day and filmed this great unboxing video. But what happens next is incredible.

At about the 3-minute mark watch as Photonauts editor Jan Schwarz attempts to recover shadow detail from an image that is pretty much stark black.

He’s able to work the raw file and pull back bags of detail and end up with what looks like a beautifully lit portrait.

Don’t miss our own galleries of Fuji GFX sample photos from our days out with the camera.

We, too, were impressed by its stunning image quality, but also the camera’s versatility. Never has a medium format camera felt so portable.

