The World Photography Organisation and ZEISS have announced revealed the winner of the 2017 ZEISS Photography Award.

Belgian photographer Kevin Faingnaert has claimed the 2017 award for his project entitled “Føroyar”, which documents the lives of villagers not he remote Faroe Islands.

The ZEISS Photography Award is now in its second year, and this year followed the theme of ‘Meaningful Places’.

This competition is open to professional photographers and asked them to submit a body of work that captured extraordinary aspects of the world we live in.

Kevin’s images were selected by judges from more than 31,000 competing images submitted by 4,677 photographers from 132 countries.

Kevin will receive €12,000 worth of ZEISS lenses and €3,000 in travel expenses to complete a photography project.

