X-Rite’s 2017 Festival of Color kicks off this month with events across the UK and Europe, its distributor, XP Distribution, has announced.

Now in its fifth year, the 2017 Festival of Color will consist of a series of events offering talks, special offers and free laptop calibration.

At the events X-Rite says it aims to help photographers better understand the calibration process and how to most effectively incorporate it into their workflow.

Events will be fronted by X-Rite’s Coloratti ambassadors, who will share their insights into colour management.

Travel photographer and X-Rite Coloratti member Jacob James says: “Colour is central to any creative’s tool kit and X-Rite is committed to helping photographers and video-makers get the best colour results possible every single time.

“The Festival of Color will support both skilled and new photographers or video-makers to gain valuable insight on how to understand colour management and make it work for them. As a Coloratti member, the Festival offers a chance for me to share experiences with my peers and drive home the importance of colour management for their work.”

UK events this year include:

UK – Reseller Event (Claument): 4th May 2017 with Coloratti Jacob James

UK – Reseller Event (Claument): 4th May 2017 with Coloratti Ashley Karyl

UK – Reseller Event (Claument): 26th and 27th May 2017 with Coloratti Ashley Karyl

