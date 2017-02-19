X-Rite Photo Europe is giving away its Color Confidence GrafiLite free with all purchases of the X-Rite ColorMunki Photo, the company has announced.

GrafiLite is a desktop daylight simulation device that complements the ColorMunki, allowing photographers to view prints and colour swatches in simulated daylight.

The device can be used indoors regardless of time of day or the light conditions present.

ColorMunki Photo is an all-in-one colour control solution that allows photographers to calibrate their camera, screen, projector and printer.

The bundle runs until 31 March 2017, offering savings of £61.

The ColorMunki bundle is priced £426 and is available from a number of photographic resellers.

