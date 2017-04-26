YI Technology has announced a new pocket-size, consumer-level, live-streaming virtual reality camera, introducing the YI 360 VR – price tag $399.

Announced at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the YI 360 VR captures spherical 360-degree video in 5.7K resolution at 30fps. Or you can live-stream footage at 2.5K resolution and capture 4K footage via instant, in-device stitching.

The YI 360 VR boasts a pair of 220-degree lenses, each paired with a 12-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor that promises seamless in-camera stitching without the need for further software.

The new YI camera also features up to 100Mbps Wi-Fi (Dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz) to enable users to live-stream 2.5K/30fps 360-degree videos or download photos and videos from the camera to their smartphone.

YI adds: “Connect with a Wi-Fi network and you can start live-streaming everything around you to Facebook, YouTube, and more at 2.5K in 360 Degrees.

“The high-speed WiFi makes photo auto-sync possible and video download extremely fast. Photos taken by the camera can be automatically synchronized to any smartphone instantly so manual download is no longer needed.”

Battery power lasts about an hour on a single charge, and the YI 360 VR also offers a number of editing options via the YI 360 VR mobile app.

The YI 360 VR price tag is $399, with a release date set for June 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...