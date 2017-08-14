The Yi 360 VR release date will be in September, a representative from the company has confirmed.

The 360 Rumors website says a spokeperson has confirmed the release date for the camera, which was announced at the NAB Show earlier this year in Las Vegas.

The Yi 360 VR boasts 5.7k video resolution and will be priced at $399, well below what other competing flagship models are selling for.

Meanwhile, Youtuber Sami Luo has been one of a handful of people who were given the opportunity to test the Yi 360 VR and has posted the new sample footage above.

This is the first footage he’s published that was shot at the full 5.7k resolution.