The YI 4K+ action camera – the first to capture 4K video at 60 frames per second – is now available for pre-order for $300, according to YI Technology.

The company says the action camera – first announced at CES in January – is now available to purchase on YITechnology.com, Amazon.com and Aliexpress.com.

The new action camera is an update of YI’s 4K, chief of which is doubling the frame rate of its predecessor and the addition of YI’s Ambarella H2 SoC processor, offering a maximum bitrate of 120Mbps.

YI says that the new processor also allows the YI 4K+ to lower its power consumption, extending the battery life to approximately 71 min when shooting 4K video at 60fps.

Other new additions to the 4K+ is Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support for 4K/30fps and improved outdoor audio, YI says.

What’s more, the company promises that future firmware updates will add live streaming, raw image format and voice command technology for hands-free control.

The YI 4K+ is backwards compatible with all the YI 4K accessories, including waterproof housing and handheld gimbal as well as the new YI Handheld Gimbal 2.

