Youtube has rolled out a new heatmap feature for 360-degree videos that allows you to see where most viewers are looking within the video.

The new heatmap feature is part of Youtube’s revamped analytics tools, which you can find under the Video Manager section when logged into your account.

The functionality kicks in once your video reaches 1,000 views, and there are separate viewers for desktop and mobile.

Click here to find out more about the new Youtube heatmap tool for 360 videos.

Via 360 Rumors

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com