Youtube has rolled out a new heatmap feature for 360-degree videos that allows you to see where most viewers are looking within the video.

The new heatmap feature is part of Youtube’s revamped analytics tools, which you can find under the Video Manager section when logged into your account.

The functionality kicks in once your video reaches 1,000 views, and there are separate viewers for desktop and mobile.

Click here to find out more about the new Youtube heatmap tool for 360 videos.

Via 360 Rumors

Like this: Like Loading...