Along with a slew of cameras, Panasonic has also announced today the launch of a new kit lens, the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0.

The new Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 is one of the kit options with the Panasonic GH5, also announced today.

The new Panasonic lens supports the company’s most recent Dual IS Mark II technology and is the first to be released from the trio Panasonic announced development of at Photokina 2016.

The other two, 8-18mm and 50-200mm, lenses are yet to receive launch dates.

Panasonic says the new 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 offers a body design that is splash- and dust-proof. What’s more, it can withstand temperatures down to -10C and still function properly.

Panasonic has also announced plans to refresh four of its existing lenses: the Lumix G Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II Asph. Power O.I.S., Lumix G Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II Power O.I.S., Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4.0-5.6 II Power O.I.S. and the Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4.0-5.6 II Power O.I.S.

