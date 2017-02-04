The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers has announced Hamish Scott-Brown as the winner of its annual Weather Watch Photography Competition.

Scott-Brown from Warwickshire, England, won for his image entitled Sunrise Over Flecknoe, which was chosen by judges from more than 230 images entered into the competition.

Scott-Brown will receive a 12-month membership to The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers (SINWP) organisation.

He says: “I was scouting locations in and around my homeland of Warwickshire for some ‘journeys’ related to my other business. It was shot at Flecknoe at dawn.”

Phil Jones, the Societies’ CEO, adds: “Hamish’s image captured the theme wonderfully, with the beautiful sense of feeling from the image as the sun is rising through the fog.”

Runners up in the competition were Antony Zacharias, from London, and Peter Jones, from the Nottinghamshire. Both runners up won six-month memberships.

Save

Like this: Like Loading...